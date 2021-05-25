Microsoft will soon reveal one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade

During Build 2021 keynote today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the importance of Windows and mentioned that Windows 10 is currently used by more than 1.3 billion people worldwide.

okay for those who can’t watch the video stream, here is the 1 minute of Windows stuff in the BUILD 2021 keynote pic.twitter.com/Tb98Ccxl1m — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) May 25, 2021

Satya also revealed that Microsoft will soon share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunities for developers and creators. He also said that he has been self-hosting the Windows vNext over the past several months, and he is incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows.

Microsoft recently confirmed that Windows 10X will not be released. Instead of releasing Windows 10X as a standalone OS, Microsoft will bring key Windows 10X features to Windows 10 and other Microsoft products. The upcoming Windows 10 update codenamed Sun Valley will come with several new UI updates, new Store experience, key Windows 10X features and more. Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ update is expected to be released by end of this year.