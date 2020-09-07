Microsoft releases September 2020 update for Surface Book 3 with several improvements

Back in May, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, and the fact that you can turn into a tablet on-demand are some of the features that make Microsoft’s third-Gen Surface Book an attractive choice. Last week, Microsoft released a new firmware update for Surface Book 3 with several improvements. The September 2020 update improves the WiFi stability, GPU stability, overall system reliability and more. Find the full change log below.

September 04 release: The following updates are available for all Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel(R) Corporation – System – 1.0.1287.0? Detection Verification – System devices 1.0.1287.0? Improves audio reliability. Surface – Extension – 1.58.137.0? (Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes 1.58.137.0? Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – Firmware – 10.11.139.0? Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 10.11.139.0? Resolves the stability issues during low battery scenarios. Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3694? Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices 10.24.0.3694? Improves device Sleep power consumption and addresses system bugcheck. Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.3694.245? Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices 10.24.3694.245? Improves device Sleep power consumption and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – System – 2.14.137.0? Surface System Telemetry Driver – System devices 2.14.137.0? Facilitates power and thermal related data analysis. Intel – Net – 21.80.2.1? Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 21.80.2.1? Improves Wi-Fi performance resuming from sleep and Miracast connection performance. Intel – Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 21.80.0.3 Resolves the issue with WiFi connection throughput and improves stability. NVIDIA – Display – 26.21.14.4292? NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters 26.21.14.4292? Improves GPU stability and power consumption. Dolby – SoftwareComponent – 3.20602.651.0? DolbyAPO SWC Device – Software components 3.20602.651.0? Improves device audio performance and stability, and addresses 3rd party app compatibility and performance. Surface – System – 3.83.139.0? Surface DTX – System devices 3.83.139.0 Improves connectivity and performance with USB Hub. Surface – Firmware – 4.0.211.139? 13 Inch – Surface Touch Firmware / 15 Inch – Surface Touch Firmware – Firmware 4.0.211.139? Improves Touch and Pen stability. Surface – Extension – 4.212.139.0? (13 Inch – Surface Touch Pen Processor / 15 Inch – Surface Touch Pen Processor) – no Device Manager notes 4.212.139.0? Improves Touch stability and improves pen inking when palm is also on screen. Dolby – Extension – 5.224.130.56 (13 Inch – Dolby Device Extension) – no Device Manager notes 5.224.130.56 Fixes low volume output from internal speakers and improves audio reliability. Dolby – Extension – 5.224.132.1? (15 Inch – Dolby Device Extension) – no Device Manager notes 5.224.132.1? Fixes low volume output from internal speakers and improves audio reliability. Surface – System – 6.83.139.0? Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.83.139.0? Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability.

Source: Microsoft