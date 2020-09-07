Microsoft releases September 2020 update for Surface Book 3 with several improvements

|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 1.0.1287.0?
|Detection Verification – System devices
|1.0.1287.0?
- Improves audio reliability.
|Surface – Extension – 1.58.137.0?
|(Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes
|1.58.137.0?
- Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability and addresses system bugcheck.
|Surface – Firmware – 10.11.139.0?
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|10.11.139.0?
- Resolves the stability issues during low battery scenarios.
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3694?
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices
|10.24.0.3694?
- Improves device Sleep power consumption and addresses system bugcheck.
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.3694.245?
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices
|10.24.3694.245?
- Improves device Sleep power consumption and addresses system bugcheck.
|Surface – System – 2.14.137.0?
|Surface System Telemetry Driver – System devices
|2.14.137.0?
- Facilitates power and thermal related data analysis.
|Intel – Net – 21.80.2.1?
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
|21.80.2.1?
- Improves Wi-Fi performance resuming from sleep and Miracast connection performance.
|Intel – Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
|21.80.0.3
- Resolves the issue with WiFi connection throughput and improves stability.
|NVIDIA – Display – 26.21.14.4292?
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters
|26.21.14.4292?
- Improves GPU stability and power consumption.
|Dolby – SoftwareComponent – 3.20602.651.0?
|DolbyAPO SWC Device – Software components
|3.20602.651.0?
- Improves device audio performance and stability, and addresses 3rd party app compatibility and performance.
|Surface – System – 3.83.139.0?
|Surface DTX – System devices
|3.83.139.0
- Improves connectivity and performance with USB Hub.
|Surface – Firmware – 4.0.211.139?
|13 Inch – Surface Touch Firmware / 15 Inch – Surface Touch Firmware – Firmware
|4.0.211.139?
- Improves Touch and Pen stability.
|Surface – Extension – 4.212.139.0?
|(13 Inch – Surface Touch Pen Processor / 15 Inch – Surface Touch Pen Processor) – no Device Manager notes
|4.212.139.0?
- Improves Touch stability and improves pen inking when palm is also on screen.
|Dolby – Extension – 5.224.130.56
|(13 Inch – Dolby Device Extension) – no Device Manager notes
|5.224.130.56
- Fixes low volume output from internal speakers and improves audio reliability.
|Dolby – Extension – 5.224.132.1?
|(15 Inch – Dolby Device Extension) – no Device Manager notes
|5.224.132.1?
- Fixes low volume output from internal speakers and improves audio reliability.
|Surface – System – 6.83.139.0?
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.83.139.0?
- Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability.