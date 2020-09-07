Microsoft releases September 2020 update for Surface Book 3 with several improvements

Microsoft Surface Book 3

Back in May, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, and the fact that you can turn into a tablet on-demand are some of the features that make Microsoft’s third-Gen Surface Book an attractive choice. Last week, Microsoft released a new firmware update for Surface Book 3 with several improvements. The September 2020 update improves the WiFi stability, GPU stability, overall system reliability and more. Find the full change log below.

September 04 release: The following updates are available for all Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 1.0.1287.0?Detection Verification – System devices1.0.1287.0?

  • Improves audio reliability.
Surface – Extension – 1.58.137.0?(Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes1.58.137.0?

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface – Firmware – 10.11.139.0?Surface System Aggregator – Firmware10.11.139.0?

  • Resolves the stability issues during low battery scenarios.
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3694?Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices10.24.0.3694?

  • Improves device Sleep power consumption and addresses system bugcheck.
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.3694.245?Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices10.24.3694.245?

  • Improves device Sleep power consumption and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface – System – 2.14.137.0?Surface System Telemetry Driver – System devices2.14.137.0?

  • Facilitates power and thermal related data analysis.
Intel – Net – 21.80.2.1?Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters21.80.2.1?

  • Improves Wi-Fi performance resuming from sleep and Miracast connection performance.
Intel – Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth21.80.0.3

  • Resolves the issue with WiFi connection throughput and improves stability.
NVIDIA – Display – 26.21.14.4292?NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters26.21.14.4292?

  • Improves GPU stability and power consumption.
Dolby – SoftwareComponent – 3.20602.651.0?DolbyAPO SWC Device – Software components3.20602.651.0?

  • Improves device audio performance and stability, and addresses 3rd party app compatibility and performance.
Surface – System – 3.83.139.0?Surface DTX – System devices3.83.139.0

  • Improves connectivity and performance with USB Hub.
Surface – Firmware – 4.0.211.139?13 Inch – Surface Touch Firmware / 15 Inch – Surface Touch Firmware – Firmware4.0.211.139?

  • Improves Touch and Pen stability.
Surface – Extension – 4.212.139.0?(13 Inch – Surface Touch Pen Processor / 15 Inch – Surface Touch Pen Processor) – no Device Manager notes4.212.139.0?

  • Improves Touch stability and improves pen inking when palm is also on screen.
Dolby – Extension – 5.224.130.56(13 Inch – Dolby Device Extension) – no Device Manager notes5.224.130.56

  • Fixes low volume output from internal speakers and improves audio reliability.
Dolby – Extension – 5.224.132.1?(15 Inch – Dolby Device Extension) – no Device Manager notes5.224.132.1?

  • Fixes low volume output from internal speakers and improves audio reliability.
Surface – System – 6.83.139.0?Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.83.139.0?

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability.

Source: Microsoft

