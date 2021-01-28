Microsoft’s security business surpasses $10 billion in revenue in the past 12 months

During the quarterly earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Microsoft’s security business has surpassed $10 billion in revenue in the past 12 months. This number includes revenue from security, compliance, identity and management businesses. Unlike other vendors in the security business, Microsoft is in a unique position to think holistically about the core aspects of security. It offers an integrated approach powered by AI.

Today we help secure more than 400,000 customers across 120 countries. These range from small businesses to large enterprises, with 90 of the Fortune 100 using four or more of our security, compliance, identity, and management solutions.

Microsoft also made the following announcements recently:

Azure Security Center multi-cloud support is now available, including a unified view of security alerts from Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, as well as enhancements to Azure Defender to protect multi-cloud virtual machines.

Microsoft announced the availability of Azure Defender for IoT, which adds a critical layer of agentless security for Operational Technology (OT) networks in industrial and critical infrastructure organizations

Source: Microsoft