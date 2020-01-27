Microsoft Search introduces new acronym answers feature

Microsoft Search today announced the new Acronyms feature that will help employees find information about their company’s often-confusing acronyms. Microsoft Search will automatically find definitions for acronyms appearing on the company’s internal sites, in documents, Teams and SharePoint sites, Yammer channels, and others. Organizations can also add their custom definitions for the acronyms they use to refer to their people, products, groups, operations, or services. For example, when you search for TLA, Microsoft Search will display the internal definition as defined by the admin. You can learn more about this feature from the source link below.

At Ignite 2018, Microsoft first announced Microsoft Search, an enterprise search experience that will be available across Microsoft Teams, Yammer, SharePoint, OneDrive, Office, Windows, and Bing. At Build 2019, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Search. Microsoft Search is powered by the Microsoft Graph and AI technology from Bing. And it shows the content that your organization has stored in Microsoft 365 or indexed from services including Salesforce, Google Drive, SAP, ServiceNow, AWS and others through connectors. Whether you’re searching for people, files, org charts, sites, or answers to common questions, you can use Microsoft Search insider your organization to get answers.

Source: Microsoft