Windows 11 is a major cosmetic update, but often improved looks mean poorer performance on Windows.

In a new question & answer session, Microsoft said Windows 11 users had nothing to worry about.

“Performance is really a top priority for us and we want to ensure that all these fun new functionalities (Mica and rounded corners) are super fast and don’t impact the OS. For example, Mica was specifically designed for higher performance when compared to things like acrylic.”

Mica, the semi-transparent effect which lets you see the background of your app through the app, “it only blurs the (background) image once” rather than with every video frame, to offer better performance and experience than Acrylic.

“For rounded corners, we optimized our rendering performance so you shouldn’t notice any difference compared to square corners,” the company said.

The full Q&A can be seen below:

via WindowsLatest