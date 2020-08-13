Microsoft and Samsung deliver seamless integration between Galaxy devices and Windows 10 PCs

Last week, Samsung launched a bunch of new products, including the much-awaited Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Apart from the new hardware, the event also saw some exciting announcements coming from Microsoft. Microsoft and Samsung worked together to deliver seamless continuity between your Galaxy devices and Windows 10 PCs. The above embedded video highlights how the Galaxy Note20 provides an unrivaled work and play experience in close collaboration with Microsoft.

New features announced by Microsoft:

On your Samsung Galaxy Note20, you can access and interact with your favorite mobile apps directly on your Windows 10 PC through the Your Phone app.

Notes from Samsung Notes can automatically sync with your OneNote feed in Outlook on the web or OneNote as an image.

You will also be able to sync Samsung Reminders from your Galaxy Note20 to your Windows 10 PC across Microsoft To Do, Outlook and Microsoft Teams experiences.

Outlook will be the native email app on Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch.

Beginning Sept. 15, you’ll be able to experience the best of Xbox Game Pass by downloading the app from the Samsung Galaxy Store, giving you the freedom to access expansion packs, downloadable content and more.

Microsoft has opened pre-orders for the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, with shipments starting on August 21, 2020. While the price is the same $999 as everywhere else, the device does come with a special bundle. For a limited time, if you preorder, you will receive up to $150 Samsung credit and 50% off Microsoft 365 apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more) on all your devices including phone, PC, and tablet.