Microsoft has rolled out a new Skype update for all the users. The update brings new features as well as bug fixes and bumps the app to v8.64. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:
Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web
- There’s no reaction for what I am feeling: Yes, there is. You can now customize the reaction picker in Skype, so the perfect reaction is always on hand. Learn more about the reaction picker.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements. We’ve changed around some keyboard shortcuts to fix a bug between Skype and Terminal, plus made a few other general improvements.
Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad
- There’s no reaction for what I am feeling: Yes, there is. You can now customize the reaction picker in Skype, so the perfect reaction is always on hand. Learn more about the reaction picker.
- Share more, faster: With improvements to the Share tray in iOS, it’s now easier to share directly to your Skype contacts.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements. We chased out some bugs with a rake, then we cleaned the place up a bit.
What’s fixed?
- A long messages were truncated on Android and not everything was displayed.
The new update is rolling out in phases but you can check out the device’s app store to grab the new update when it’s available.
