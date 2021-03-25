Microsoft has released a new Cumulative Update to Windows 10 Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview channels.

KB5000842 is a Preview release and takes the Release channel to build 19042.906 and Beta channel to Build 19043.906.

It includes the following fixes and improvements.

Microsoft fixed an issue with zoom that occurs when using Microsoft Edge IE Mode on devices that use multiple high-DPI monitors.

Microsoft enabled administrators to use a Group Policy to enable extended keyboard shortcuts, including Ctrl+S, for users in Microsoft Edge IE Mode.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents the icon for a Toast collection from appearing in the Action Center if the icon file’s URI contains spaces.

Microsoft fixed an issue that makes high dynamic range(HDR) screens appear much darker than expected.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes video playback to be out of sync in duplicate mode when you use multiple monitors.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause applications to stop working while you type Japanese characters using the Microsoft Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) in compatibility mode.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause a device to stop responding during hybrid shutdown.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents users from adjusting or turning off the touchpad because of administrative settings.

Microsoft fixed a window rendering issue that causes content in a window to flash frequently when FlipEx is used.

Microsoft fixed a window rendering issue that causes content in a window to flash frequently when multi-plane overlay (MPO) is used.

Microsoft fixed an issue with Japanese input that occurs after focus changes between boxes in Microsoft Edge Legacy.

Microsoft fixed an issue that displays nothing or shows “Computing Filters” indefinitely when you filter File Explorer search results.

Microsoft fixed an issue that makes the split layout unavailable for the touch keyboard when you rotate a device to portrait mode.

Microsoft informed users when a child account in the Family Safety plan has administrative privileges.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents you from closing Toast Notifications using the Close button on touchscreen devices.

Microsoft fixed an issue with a heap leak that might cause explorer.exe to consume high amounts of memory.

Microsoft updated the Volgograd, Russia time zone from UTC+4 to UTC+3.

Microsoft added a new time zone, UTC+2:00 Juba, for the Republic of South Sudan.

Microsoft fixed an issue with the Windows Event Log Forwarding client, which returns the first matching certificate without checking private key permissions. With this update, the Windows Event Log Forwarding client selects the client’s certificate only if the Network Service has read permissions for the private key.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes PowerShell-based monitors to stop working when you enable transcription on the systems.

Microsoft fixed an issue that stops BranchCache from working if you activate Windows using Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) license.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents Windows 10 Home edition devices from upgrading to the Windows 10 Pro Education edition using mobile device management (MDM) services such as Microsoft Intune.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents App-V applications from opening and generates error 0xc0000225.

Microsoft fixed an issue in which some machines enrolled with an MDM service fail to sync if the device manufacturer’s name contains a reserved character.

Microsoft fixed an issue with using a configuration service provider (CSP) policy to configure a custom setting for Audit Other Logon/Logoff events. The custom setting fails to take effect.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes a system to stop working when no Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is present in the system. The error code in TpmTasks.dll!TrackTPMStateChanges is c0000005.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes multiple instances of appidcertstorecheck.exe to run on a system when AppLocker is enabled and the system is not on the internet.

Microsoft fixed an issue with credential roaming when Windows Hello for Business is enabled.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents performance monitoring tools from displaying logged data for single instance counter objects.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge from working. This issue occurs when Microsoft Edge is used in combination with Microsoft App-V and fonts are enabled inside the virtual environment.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause a black screen or delay signing in to Hybrid Azure Active Directory joined machines. Additionally, there is no access to login.microsoftonline.com.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes the system to stop working and generates error code 0xC9.

Microsoft fixed an issue with 7.1 channel audio technology.

Microsoft fixed an issue that turns on Caps lock unexpectedly when using RemoteApp. 31259510

Microsoft enabled Windows to retrieve updated printer capabilities to ensure that users have the proper set of selectable print options.

Microsoft updated support for hole punch and stapling locations for print jobs with long edge first paper feed direction on certain printers.

Microsoft fixed an issue with high memory usage when performing XSLT transforms using MSXLM6.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause File Explorer and other applications to stop responding for several minutes. This issue occurs after a client reconnects to the corporate network and attempts to use mapped drives to access file shares on the corporate network.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents Server Message Block 1 (SMB1) clients from accessing the SMB share after restarting the LanmanServer service.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause the cluster network interface to stop working for a short time. As a result, the network interface controller (NIC) is marked as failed. When the network is operational again, the system might not detect that the NIC is working and the NIC remains in a failed status.

Microsoft fixed an issue with signing in to a device that is in the current domain by using the default user profile of a device that is in a different, but trusted domain. The profile service of the current domain cannot retrieve the default user profile from the trusted domain and uses the local default user profile instead.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes a device to stop working if you delete files or folders that OneDrive syncs.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents Windows from activating Windows 10, version 2004 using the OA 3.0 key after installing KB4598291.

Microsoft fixed an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.

Microsoft removed the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application that is out of support and installs the new Microsoft Edge. For more information, see New Microsoft Edge to replace Microsoft Edge Legacy with April’s Windows 10 Update Tuesday release.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents users from using the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to connect to a Windows Server 2019 device that is in Desktop Experience mode.

Microsoft fixed an issue to allow our enterprise partners to work with the Microsoft Support program to create customized mitigations.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes Remote Desktop sessions to end unexpectedly.

Microsoft fixed an issue with an HTTP Keep-Alive connection in Azure Front Door. After completing a previous request and response to keep the connection open, Azure Front Door will try to reuse the connection. After an idle timeout, a race condition might occur that closes the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connection. As a result, the client might fail with an invalid server response.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers using some apps and might generate the error, APC_INDEX_MISMATCH.

Microsoft fixed an issue that fails to print the graphical content in a document after installing the March 9, 2021 update.

The update will be pushed out automatically or can be downloaded by Checking for Updates in Settings.

