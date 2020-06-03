Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser now seems to reliable enough to be shipped with Windows 10 as the company has started to roll out the browser to Windows 10 users via KB4541301, KB4541302, and KB4559309 thus replacing the classic Edge browser.

The Windows 10 KB4541301, KB4541302, KB4559309 updates are now available to everyone running Windows 10 1803, 1809, 1903, 1909 and 2004 meaning the browser is being automatically made available to everyone. Microsoft rolled out the new Edge browser via a cumulative update to Windows Insiders last month.

This should not come as a surprise as getting rid of the classic Edge for good was the plan. It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to uninstall the browser if you install it via Windows Update, as was the case with the old Edge. And if you’re running Windows 10 Enterprise or Education, there is one more thing that you need to remember and that is, the Chromium-based Edge will not be automatically made available for these two Windows 10 editions, which means you have to download the browser manually from the official Microsoft site.

Microsoft’s decision to switch to Chromium has made a lot of users happy as it means better performance, more reliability, support for Chrome extensions, and a lot of more features. On the flip side, the new Edge is currently missing a couple of features that users loved to use in the classic Edge — and that is genuinely a compromise.

Via Techdows