Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser now seems to reliable enough to be shipped with Windows 10 as the company has started to roll out the browser to Windows 10 users via KB4559309 update, thus replacing the classic Edge browser.

The Windows 10 KB4559309 update is only available to Insiders Release Preview Ring running Windows 10 May 2020 update(Version 2004), meaning the browser is being automatically made available to a handful of users. Of course, if you’re an Insider on the RP Ring and also have Microsoft’s new browser installed on your PC, you won’t notice the change.

This should not come as a surprise as getting rid of the classic Edge for good was the plan. However, it’s currently not known whether a software update that brings the new Edge will be able made available for users running Windows 10 Version 1909 or older. Either way, Microsoft will certainly witness a huge jump in usage share of its new browser if it decides to roll it out to all the Windows 10 users via a software update.

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to uninstall the browser if you install it via Windows Update, as was the case with the old Edge. And if you’re running Windows 10 Enterprise or Education, there is one more thing that you need to remember and that is, the Chromium-based Edge will not be automatically made available for these two Windows 10 editions, which means you have to download the browser manually from the official Microsoft site.

Microsoft’s decision to switch to Chromium has made a lot of users happy as it means better performance, more reliability, support for Chrome extensions, and a lot of more features. On the flip side, the new Edge is currently missing a couple of features that users loved to use in the classic Edge — and that is genuinely a compromise.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has promised to start the rollout of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update to general public on May 28.

via Windowslatest