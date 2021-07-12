Confirmed: Microsoft to acquire RiskIQ, a leader in threat intelligence and attack surface management

Early today, we reported that Microsoft is planning to acquire RiskIQ for more than $500 million in cash. Microsoft has now officially announced the acquisition. RiskIQ is a cybersecurity company that offers relevant and actionable security intelligence to protect attack surface of an organization.

“The vision and mission of RiskIQ is to provide unmatched internet visibility and insights to better protect and inform our customers and partners’ security programs. We’re thrilled to add RiskIQ’s Attack Surface and Threat Intelligence solutions to the Microsoft Security portfolio, extending and accelerating our impact. Our combined capabilities will enable best-in-class protection, investigations, and response against today’s threats,” said RiskIQ Cofounder and CEO Elias Manousos.

“The combination of RiskIQ’s attack surface management and threat intelligence empowers security teams to assemble, graph, and identify connections between their digital attack surface and attacker infrastructure and activities to help provide increased protection and faster response,” wrote Eric Doerr Vice President, Cloud Security at Microsoft.

RiskIQ will be available as part of Microsoft’s existing security portfolio and Microsoft will continue to serve RiskIQ’s existing customer base and community of security professionals.

Source: Microsoft