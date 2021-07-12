Report: Microsoft to acquire RiskIQ for more than $500 million

Bloomberg today reported that Microsoft is planning to acquire RiskIQ for more than $500 million in cash. RiskIQ is a San Francisco based startup which is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, MassMutual Ventures, and National Grid Partners. RiskIQ is a cybersecurity company that offers relevant and actionable security intelligence to protect attack surface of an organization.
RiskIQ’s security SaaS platform uses a global Internet Intelligence graph that mapped the billions of relationships between the internet components belonging to every organization, business, and threat actor.
RiskIQ’s current client list include Facebook, BMW, Box, American Express and several leading organizations around the world.
Source: Bloomberg