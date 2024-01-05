Microsoft reveals the thought process behind implementing Bing Chat in Bing search

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In a recent Tweet, Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Advertising & Web Services at Microsoft, clarified the reasoning for prominently placing Bing Chat, the AI-powered conversational assistant, within the Bing search interface. Mikhail earlier also tweeted that Windows is more similar to Linux than MacOS.

On Twitter, Barry Schwartz, a well-known SEO expert and a search engine enthusiast, posted a picture and asked where to click to search Bing. They clicked on the Bing icon on the right, but it took them to Bing Chat instead. They wanted to know if something had recently changed.

Been like that for a while, people just press Enter to search Bing in the vast majority of cases: you just typed the query, your hands are on the keyboard. When you took the trouble to take the mouse/touchpad, stands to reason you are trying to do something more than just search. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) January 4, 2024

The spokesperson acknowledged that most users rely on the traditional Enter keystroke for basic searches on Bing. However, when users go beyond a simple press and utilize the mouse or touchscreen, it suggests a desire for a more interactive approach. Hence, Bing Chat comes into action.

Microsoft positioned Bing Chat to cater to users seeking in-depth information or a conversational search experience. Still, some users encounter occasional confusion with the new design, as demonstrated by Mikhail’s tweet.

