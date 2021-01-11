Microsoft’s love of colourful peripherals has continued into the new generation with the Pulse Red Xbox Series X/S controller.

Revealed through a press release, the Pulse Red Xbox Series X/S controller will release on the 9th February, or tomorrow in China, for $64.99.

Of course, all Xbox One controllers are compatible with the new Xbox Series consoles, but this updated controller does have some benefits. There’s textured triggers, bumpers and grips, an overhauled D-Pad and USB-C connectivity.

The Pulse Red Xbox Series pad is the fourth release of the new generation controller. Xbox Series X came bundled with a Carbon Black controller, Xbox Series S came with a Robot White controller and a third Shock Blue controller is currently available.