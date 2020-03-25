Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19592 with new tablet experience for 2-in-1 PCs

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19592.1001 to Insiders in the Fast ring. With this new build, Microsoft is rolling out the new tablet experience for 2-in-1 convertible PCs again. This feature was previously rolled out to Insiders as an experiment in 20H1 Build 18970 and ended in Build 19013. This new tablet experience is separate from the existing Tablet Mode experience that is already available on Windows 10 devices. This new tablet experience allows users to stay in the familiar desktop experience without interruption with the following touch improvements:

Taskbar icons are spaced out

Search box on taskbar is collapsed into icon-only mode

Touch keyboard auto invokes when you tap a text field

File explorer elements will have a little more padding, to make them comfortable to interact with using touch

The feature will be rolling out slowly to Insiders in the coming weeks. Find the full change log of Build 19592 below.

Build 19592 General changes & improvements

The Windows Search Platform (Indexer) has been updated with improved logic to help find better times to perform indexing of your files and avoiding heavily indexing while you are using your machine. An improvement was also made to significantly limit the amount of times the service indexes your files for content that doesn’t have an impact on search experiences, and gives you a better experience on Windows.

Build 19592 big Fixes

We’ve fixed the issue causing ARM devices to receive a bugcheck and have removed the block with this build.

We fixed an issue that could result in the Optional Features page in Settings appearing blank.

We’ve fixed an issue where, when running corruption repair (DISM), the process stopped at 84.9%.

We fixed an issue where, after successfully completing installation of an update and rebooting the device, the Start menu Shutdown button still showed Update and Shutdown and Update and Restart.

We fixed an issue that could result in Windows updates failing with error 0x80070003.

We fixed an issue that could sometimes result in Settings crashing when pausing updates or the Windows Update settings page not loading.

We fixed an issue from the previous flight that was resulting in extra lines appearing in the taskbar jumplist.

We fixed in an issue resulting in a black window, with only a mouse being visible to others, when sharing a single app over Microsoft Teams.

Build 19592 Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Some devices may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) during the reboot to install this update. If this happens, log in, schedule a time for the update to install, and then log off all user profiles before the scheduled install time. The install will then proceed as expected.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When trying to use Win + PrtScn to capture a screenshot, the image is not saved to the Screenshots directory. For now, you’ll need to use one of the other options for taking screenshots, such as WIN + Shift + S.

Sticky Notes windows can’t be moved. As a workaround, when you set focus to Sticky Notes, press Alt + Space. This will bring up a menu that contains a Move option. Select it, then use either the arrow keys or the mouse to move the window.

We’re looking into reports of some Insiders receiving driver compatibility warnings when attempting to update to a newer build in certain virtual environments.

Source: Microsoft