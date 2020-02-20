Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19569 with new app icons and more for Insiders in the Fast ring

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Preview Build 19569.1000 for Insiders in the Fast ring. This build does not come with any new features, but includes some bug fixes. You can find the full change log below. Microsoft also highlighted the roll-out of new set of app icons in Windows 10. The new icons will update on Windows 10 Start Menu, Taskbar, and Splash Screen. Currently, Microsoft is rolling out icons for Mail and Calendar, Groove Music, Voice Recorder, Calculator, Alarm and Clock, and Movies and TV.

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC:

We fixed an issue resulting in OneDrive not working and using an unexpectedly high amount of CPU for some Insiders on the previous build.

We resolved an issue where SCSI drivers weren’t being recognized with certain third-party virtual machines, which was causing c1900191 errors on these devices. We’re continuing to investigate additional c1900191 errors on other devices.

We fixed an issue impacting Start menu reliability after upgrade for some Insiders.

We fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing a green screen with a SYSTEMTHREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED error on recent builds.

Known issues:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When you upgrade with certain languages, like Japanese, the “Installing Windows X%” page isn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes are displayed).

We’re continuing to investigate the issue where input stops working in some places if clipboard history (WIN+V) is dismissed without pasting anything.

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.

Source: Microsoft