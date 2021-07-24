A few weeks after releasing Visual Studio 2022 Preview for Windows Microsoft has now released a Visual Studio 2022 Private Preview for macOS.

The update brings the new native user interface, performance improvements and greater stability.

Microsoft says the update also brings full support for native macOS accessibility features.

In addition, the Windows and macOS versions should be able to develop together more closely.

The update also brings a standardized menu structure and terminology, functions such as the new Git integration, to macOS.

When the Public Preview is released, Microsoft is planning to add additional functions including a new user interface for the settings, a Git branch selector for the status bar and improved support for drag and drop.

Read more on how to join the Private Preview at Microsoft here, and see what’s new with Visual Studio 2022 in Microsoft’s video below.

via DrWindows