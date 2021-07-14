Microsoft releases Visual Studio 2022 Preview 2 with updated icons, Live Preview and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio 2022 Preview 2 with new features. This preview release of Visual Studio 2022 comes with updated icons that are clearer and easier to distinguish. Also, the Preview 2 now supports several languages including English, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.
New features in Visual Studio 2022:
- Preview 2 comes with the latest version (v143) of the C++ build tools, which are binary compatible with other 14x tools. These tools are available with both Visual Studio and the standalone Build Tools installer.
- With Preview 2, Microsoft has added new CMake integration and seamless targeting for WSL2—with no need for manual configuration.
- Preview 2 offers new Live Preview experiences for both XAML and web apps. You’ll be able to make those iterative changes to your application in the editor and see the difference in real time.
- Say hello to Force Run, a new debug command that runs your application to a specific point, ignoring any other breakpoint or exception.
- With Preview 2, Hot Reload now supports C++ apps.
Source: Microsoft
