Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3.1 with a number of fixes.
Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3.1 is a cumulative update with new features, updated components, and servicing fixes issued.
The update has the following changelog:
- Fixes an issue installing the Microsoft.WebView2 package during Visual Studio installation, which would cause the entire installation to fail.
- Fixed an issue where any users trying to apply code changes while in a break point under the debugger will see an indefinite progress bar without an option to cancel.
There are no known issues.
You can download it from Microsoft here.
