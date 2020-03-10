Microsoft releases updated Windows 10X Emulator with new File Manager app

Microsoft today announced the release of updated Microsoft Emulator (v1.1.54.0) and the Windows 10X Emulator Image (10.0.19578) in Microsoft Store. This update includes several updates to Windows 10X including the Win32 Container. Find the change log below.
What’s new in Microsoft Emulator:
- Ability to query the Store for updated images and install them.
- On first run of the emulator, if there are no images installed, it will prompt to download an image.
- The developer can also choose to check for new images through the File->’Download emulator images’ menu item.
What’s new in Windows 10X Emulator Image:
- The Windows 10X Emulator Image (build 19578) includes a new EULA that no longer requires it to be installed on an Insider Preview version of Windows. You can install it on Windows 10 version 10.0.17763.0 or higher to test existing apps on the dual-screen device emulator.
- In order to use an Insider Preview SDK, developers must setup their dev environment on a Insider Preview version of Windows.
- This update applies the windowing model for Windows 10X to your Win32 apps running in the container. System-defined window placement ensures that users have a consistent and simplified windowing experience that is tailored and appropriate to a smaller, dual-screen, and touch-friendly device. Some gaps remain and will be addressed in a future update.
- An early version of File Manager (labeled Beta) is included. It is designed to work with OneDrive synced files and therefore requires a Microsoft account attached to the OS, either through the Settings app or by signing into a Microsoft app such as the Store.
- Installing the Visual Studio Remote Tools no longer prompts about the Machine.config files during install.
- Emulator displays “The GPU is not running. Problem code: 43”. There is a recent regression that fails to initialize the GPU if the host machine is an older build than the Windows 10X image.
- The LockScreen may stop responding. If it does, use the device portal and restart the ModernShellUXApp.exe process.
- Occasionally, apps running in the Win32 Container may not display correctly. Tapping the tile in the taskbar typically brings up the app properly.
Source: Microsoft
Comments