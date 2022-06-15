After releasing PowerToys v0.59.0 a week ago, Microsoft is now releasing a patch to fix issues found in that version. Microsoft says these fixes are important to improve the stability of the PowerToys app. Microsoft is delivering these fixes through PowerToys v0.59.1. You can learn about these fixes below.

For those unaware, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. By using the set of utilities, users can tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To get the latest version of the app, you need to open the Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.