Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.59.0, here is what’s new

Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.59.0 for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. The latest version of PowerToys adds several new features and changes alongside fixes and improvements. The latest PowerToys version also includes known issues which you should be careful about. And to learn about all of them in detail, you can read the complete official changelog below.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. By using the set of utilities, users can tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To get the latest version of the app, you need to open the Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.