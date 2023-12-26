Microsoft releases new Microsoft Copilot app for Android devices

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) is a free AI-powered chat assistant built on top of the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. Microsoft Copilot can be accessed via Bing.com, Bing mobile apps, Edge browser, and other services. Recently, Microsoft has released a standalone Microsoft Copilot app for Android devices. Yes, this new Copilot app is different from the existing Bing mobile app for Android devices.

If you use the Bing mobile app to access Microsoft Copilot, you will love this new dedicated Microsoft Copilot app since it does not come with the usual Bing stuff like News, Image of the Day, Tabs, etc. When you launch the new Microsoft Copilot app, you will be displayed with the chat window where you can either speak or type your query. This is a straightforward AI chat assistant app with no extra baggage. This new Microsoft Copilot app will be competing with OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT app.

You can use the Microsoft Copilot app on Android to accomplish tasks such as:

• Draft emails

• Compose stories or scripts

• Summarize complex texts

• Multilingual content translation, proofreading, and optimization

• Create personalized travel itineraries

• Write and updating job resumes

You can use the image creating capability of the Microsoft Copilot app for Android to:

• Quickly explore new styles and ideas

• Curate social media content

• Develop brand motifs

• Generate logo designs

• Create custom backgrounds

• Build and update a portfolio

• Create illustrations for books

• Visualize film and video storyboards

You can download the Microsoft Copilot app for Android devices here.