Despite its success, ChatGPT mobile app snubbed at Google Play Store awards

Google Play Store has announced today the winners of its annual best apps and games of the year. Surprisingly, ChatGPT mobile app, OpenAI’s popular AI-powered chatbot, is not named the Best AI App of the year despite its success.

Character AI, an AI-powered chatbot platform that allows users to create and interact with virtual characters, takes home the main prize instead. ChatGPT is only an “honorable mention,” albeit winning the users’ choice app in the process.

These annual “best of” app and game lists not only promote new offerings but also reflect the current state of app marketplaces, the platforms’ priorities, and consumer preferences over the past year.

Despite its immense popularity, with over 17 million downloads since its July launch, ChatGPT’s absence from the best AI app category is baffling, particularly given the widespread anticipation surrounding its release.

Imprint emerged as the overall app and game of the year on Android. The App Store’s App of the Year finalists also highlight this contrast, with AllTrails, Duolingo, and Flighty taking the spotlight instead of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT mobile app is available on Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS devices.