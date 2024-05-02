Microsoft releases new GPT-4 Turbo with Vision for Azure OpenAI service

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft announced the general availability (acronym: GA) of GPT-4 Turbo with Vision, a new addition, quite powerful, to their Azure OpenAI Service. This multimodal AI model can process both text and image data.

The GA model, gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09, will replaces the following preview models:

gpt-4-1106-preview

gpt-4-0125-preview

gpt-4-vision-preview

Existing Azure OpenAI Service customers in Sweden Central and East US 2 regions can deploy the new model immediately. Deployment is simple through the Studio UI.

For those using the preview models with auto-update enabled, Microsoft will automatically upgrade them to the new version starting June 10th or later. Customers will receive advance notification.

We are targeting the upgrade of deployments that utilize any of the three preview models (gpt-4-1106-preview, gpt-4-0125-preview, and gpt-4-vision-preview) and are configured for auto-update on the Azure OpenAI Service. These deployments will be upgraded to gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09 starting on June 10th or later.

While some features from the preview model, like Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and video prompts, are not yet available in the GA release, Microsoft assures users they’re actively working on integrating them for future offerings. Additionally, JSON mode and function calling functionalities for image inputs are coming soon, further enhancing the model’s capabilities.

This GA release signifies a big step forward in AI technology. GPT-4 Turbo with Vision empowers businesses to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation by enabling powerful text and image analysis. With ongoing development and feature integration, Microsoft is ensuring this technology remains at the forefront of the AI landscape.

More here.