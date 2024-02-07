Good news for developers. Azure OpenAI Assistants is now available for public preview

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft has finally announced “Assistants,” a new feature within Azure OpenAI Services, for public preview. This makes it easier for app developers to build features similar to helpful copilot assistants, and it’s currently available for everyone to try out.

And it’s well-enhanced, too. With Azure OpenAI Assistants, you can craft assistants exactly how you need them, using your instructions and powerful tools like code interpreters and custom functions. The Redmond company further promises support for an improved knowledge retrieval tool that is “coming soon.”

“Assistants API is built on the same capabilities that power OpenAI’s GPT product and offers unparalleled flexibility for creating a wide range of copilot-like applications,” Microsoft says in the announcement.

The code interpreter also supports a lot of file types, including .html, .pptx, .gif, .jpg, .png, .tar, .zip, .xml, .xlsx, and more.

Microsoft also announced that it’s launching an updated preview model of GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI’s latest that supports 128k context windows and better accuracy over long context.

Named GPT-4-0125-preview, the company is enhancing the code generation feature while also minimizing occurrences of the model failing to finish a task. This rollout is targeting multiple users in specific regions across the US.

More on Azure OpenAI on its official website.