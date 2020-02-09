Microsoft releases a new update for Windows 7 users that fixes black wallpaper bug

Last month we reported that Windows 7 users were complaining of their wallpaper being replaced by black screens when they install the important KB4534310 and KB4534314 updates for Windows 7.

The wallpaper bug affected all the Windows 7 users who use stretch option while setting up wallpapers. Microsoft later confirmed that it was indeed a bug but said the company would fix it only for customers who purchased ESU, i.e. organizations. Later, Microsoft announced that it will release an update to fix this issue for all customers running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1.

As promised, Microsoft has now released KB4539602 update for Windows 7 users that fixes the wallpaper issue. This update resolves the following issue:

  • Addresses an issue that might cause your wallpaper that is set to Stretch to display as black.

It is important to have the following updates installed before you apply this update.

If you use Windows Update, these updates will be offered automatically as needed. If you install the updates manually, you need to update the device accordingly.

