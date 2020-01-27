We reported earlier that Windows 7 users were complaining of their wallpaper being replaced by black screens when they install the important KB4534310 and KB4534314 updates for Windows 7.

The wallpaper bug affected all the Windows 7 users who use stretch option while setting up wallpapers. Microsoft later confirmed that it was indeed a bug but said the company would fix it only for customers who purchased ESU, i.e. organizations. However, it looks like the company has gone back on its word and decided to release an update for everyone.

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release, which will be released to all customers running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1.

The updated support blog now reflects the decision but there’s no information on what made Microsoft change its decision. Microsoft has released updates to unsupported Operating Systems in the past but those were usually to patch critical vulnerabilities. That said, it’s good to see Microsoft accepting their mistake and deciding to fix the bug for all the users. The company didn’t share an ETA so we don’t know when the fix for the wallpaper bug will be available for Windows 7 users.