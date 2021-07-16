Microsoft has released Windows 10 21H2 feature update (build 19044.1147) to some Windows 10 Insiders.

Microsoft is only releasing 21H2 builds to Windows Insiders who were moved to the Release Preview channel from the Beta channel because their specific devices did not meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11.

Windows 10, version 21H2 will have a scoped set of features focused on productivity and security, prioritized to meet customers’ needs based on feedback. New features focused on productivity, management and security include:

Adding WPA3 H2E standards support for enhanced Wi-Fi security

Windows Hello for Business supports simplified passwordless deployment models for achieving a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes

GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute intensive workflows

Broad availability of Windows 10, version 21H2 will begin later in the second half of this calendar year. For consumer or commercial users with devices running version 2004 or later, the Windows 10, version 21H2 update will have a fast installation experience.

As this Windows 10 release is targeted for the second half of 2021, Home and Pro editions of version 21H2 will receive 18 months of servicing, and Enterprise and Education editions will have 30 months of servicing.

Read more at Microsoft here.