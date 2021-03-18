Microsoft has promised monthly OS updates for the Surface Duo but was not quite able to deliver on that commitment. After skipping a few updates the team now appears back on track however and have just released a new update for the device, taking it to build 2021.207.70

The update weighs in at 82.39MB and contains the March 5th Android security update, and presumably some other improvements.

The official changelog has unfortunately not been released yet.

Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them or download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.

via the WC