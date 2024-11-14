Microsoft makes battery saving easier in latest Windows 11 build 27749 for insiders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is back with another update for the Windows Insider Program. Now, those in the Canary channel can get their hands on the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27749—complete with its ISOs to be downloaded.

Folks in the insider community spotted a nice little (undocumented) change that makes battery saving a lot easier within this update. Microsoft will now notify you if your battery level has dropped multiple times in a week, suggesting: “Your device seems to have been low on battery several times this week. Turning on Energy Saver can help extend battery life.”

With this update, as Microsoft mentions further in the documentation, the Redmond tech giant acknowledges an issue that caused apps used for remote access to other PCs to crash. The problem has been somewhat persistent in the latest Canary builds.

Known issues still remain, though. Microsoft says that some users may still experience Windows Hello PIN errors on certain Copilot+ PCs, which has been present for quite some time, and a new policy application issue under the Digital Markets Act for users in Europe.

The build also includes various fixes, such as adjustments to File Explorer navigation, taskbar search visibility, high DPI mouse pointer location, and Task Manager count issues. Microsoft also updated audio settings to prevent unexpected volume increases & resolved issues with Narrator performance, Git on ARM PCs, and DirectAccess connectivity.