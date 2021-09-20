Microsoft is confirmed to hold its Surface event on September 22, and we might see some surprise announcements at the event. One of the surprise announcements could be the launch of a new Surface Pro X device, designed to run Windows 11.

A new Surface Pro X with model number 2010 has recently been spotted on the Energy Star certifications website, hinting that the launch could be imminent. The certification site reveals some information about the processor it’ll use and the RAM. According to the listing, the new Pro X will feature 16GB of RAM and will be based on Snapdragon SQ 2 processor. For the sake of comparison, last year’s Surface Pro X is also based on the SQ2 processor. Unfortunately, the certification site doesn’t reveal anything exciting beyond RAM and processor.

A few days ago, a new Surface device with model number 2010 cleared the FCC certification, but little did we know that it’s the new Surface Pro X. But thanks to the new Energy Star Certification site, we not only know about the existence of the new Pro X but also can safely assume that it’ll launch very soon, probably at the upcoming Surface event.

Meanwhile, the September 22 event will see a new Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Duo 2, Surface Go 3, and the rumored Surface Book “studio,” the cost of which could exceed the $3,000 price mark. You will be able to watch the Surface event live here.

via Windows Latest