Apple has just concluded its hardware event, which saw the announcement of a bunch of new products, but the excitement doesn’t end here as Microsoft will also hold their Surface event next week. And now that we’re only a few days away from the company’s much-hyped hardware event, a mysterious “portable computing device” from Microsoft has recently passed the FCC certification. Although not confirmed, it’s likely that the “portable computing device” is the upcoming Surface Pro 8.

In retrospect, Microsoft used the term “portable computing device” to describe products like Surface Pro, Surface Go, and Surface Laptop, and that’s why we cannot say with full conviction that it’s the Surface Pro 8.

The FCC certification site, however, doesn’t reveal any details about the specifications of the product. But if rumors are to be believed, the Surface Pro 8 will feature the latest generation Intel and AMD processors to deliver improved performance and battery life. The overall design of the Surface Pro 8 is expected to be the same as its predecessor, but we might see slimmer bezels in the former.

Talking about the Surface event, Microsoft is said to launch Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Duo 2. But we may also see some surprise announcements at the event.

Microsoft’s Surface event is all set to take place on September 22.