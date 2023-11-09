Copilot in Windows 10 is coming soon, but will it hold up after its end of support?

Have you been longing for Copilot in Windows 10? Well, there’s a piece of good news you may want to hear.

Folks over at Windows Central got an exclusive confirmation from Microsoft that the hotly-anticipated AI assistant tool is coming to 1 billion desktops with Windows 10. A major update — similar to the 23H2 update for Windows 11 — is coming to the popular operating system.

Windows 11 may be the latest Windows operating system, but Windows 10 still holds up. In fact, it’s a much more popular operating system than its predecessor with over a billion active users. Windows 11, on the other hand, has about 400 million.

The report also says that it’ll work just like on Windows 11: we’ll see a Copilot button being placed right on the Windows 10 taskbar. All the Copilot capabilities will also remain the same, regarding the system.

The question now: will Copilot in Windows 10 hold up for a long time, since the end of support date for Windows 10 is approaching (October 2025)? The report also says that discussions are going on “internally.”

Will this be a commercial suicide for Microsoft because everybody, then, will stay in Windows 10 instead of forcing themselves to migrate to Windows 11 to get Copilot? It’s a strange marketing strategy, but who knows? If anything, app developers will definitely be having a field day once the update rolls out.