Copilot in Windows 10 is coming soon, but will it hold up after its end of support?

by Rafly Pratama
November 9, 2023

Have you been longing for Copilot in Windows 10? Well, there’s a piece of good news you may want to hear. 

Folks over at Windows Central got an exclusive confirmation from Microsoft that the hotly-anticipated AI assistant tool is coming to 1 billion desktops with Windows 10. A major update — similar to the 23H2 update for Windows 11 — is coming to the popular operating system.

Windows 11 may be the latest Windows operating system, but Windows 10 still holds up. In fact, it’s a much more popular operating system than its predecessor with over a billion active users. Windows 11, on the other hand, has about 400 million.

The report also says that it’ll work just like on Windows 11: we’ll see a Copilot button being placed right on the Windows 10 taskbar. All the Copilot capabilities will also remain the same, regarding the system. 

The question now: will Copilot in Windows 10 hold up for a long time, since the end of support date for Windows 10 is approaching (October 2025)? The report also says that discussions are going on “internally.”

Will this be a commercial suicide for Microsoft because everybody, then, will stay in Windows 10 instead of forcing themselves to migrate to Windows 11 to get Copilot? It’s a strange marketing strategy, but who knows? If anything, app developers will definitely be having a field day once the update rolls out.

