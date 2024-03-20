Microsoft quietly launches new Dev Home extension called Microsoft Game Dev

There's also a new "Environments" page in Dev Home v. 0.12.

Microsoft has apparently been testing a new Dev Home extension. It’s called Microsoft Game Dev, and from the look of it, this could bring game development into the Dev Home experience.

Folks in the insider community have recently spotted a new page called Environments in Dev Home’s recent version, 0.12, and besides that, as @PhantomOfEarth shared on X, there is a new extension available.

“This extension provides gaming development package recommendations for Dev Home’s machine configuration tool as well as game development widgets for the dashboard,” Microsoft describes.

You will also need Dev Home installed in order to use this extension, which also is now available for Windows 10 users. And, according to its listing, it claims to have existed since October 2023.

However, unlike other developer-focused applications released by Microsoft in the Store, Microsoft Game Dev currently lacks any visible reviews or rating stars. This suggests that although Microsoft may have uploaded it some time ago, it has only recently been made available for public use.

Launched months ago, Dev Home finally launched its dedicated Extensions page in version 0.5 back in September 2023.

You can download Microsoft Game Dev on the Microsoft Store.