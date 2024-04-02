Microsoft Priva gets five new capabilities for robust privacy management

Coinciding with the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Summit, Microsoft today announced a major expansion of its Microsoft Priva privacy management portfolio. The move signals the company’s commitment to helping organizations navigate the increasingly complex data privacy landscape.

“Robust privacy solutions help organizations fortify their defenses, meet their existing and evolving regulatory obligations, and maintain compliance. Beyond that, organizations can also gain deeper insights into customer preferences, behaviors, and trends—all of which help to deepen customer relationships and foster trust,” said Paul Brightmore, Head of Product, Microsoft Privacy.

Key Enhancements to Microsoft Priva:

Priva Privacy Assessments (Public Preview): Automates data use discovery, documentation, and evaluation across an organization’s digital estate. Customizable rules flag changes in data processing for swift risk mitigation.

Automates data use discovery, documentation, and evaluation across an organization’s digital estate. Customizable rules flag changes in data processing for swift risk mitigation. Priva Privacy Risk Management: Streamlines the identification and mitigation of privacy risks, including overexposed data, regional data transfers, and excessive data collection. Policies can be tailored to a company’s specific needs.

Streamlines the identification and mitigation of privacy risks, including overexposed data, regional data transfers, and excessive data collection. Policies can be tailored to a company’s specific needs. Priva Tracker Scanning (Public Preview): Helps enforce website privacy practices and tracker compliance. Scans identify data collection practices and potential regulatory violations.

Helps enforce website privacy practices and tracker compliance. Scans identify data collection practices and potential regulatory violations. Priva Consent Management (Generally Available): Simplifies consent collection and management at scale, ensuring alignment with regional privacy laws. Customizable consent models support multilingual environments.

Simplifies consent collection and management at scale, ensuring alignment with regional privacy laws. Customizable consent models support multilingual environments. Priva Subject Rights Requests (Public Preview): Automates fulfilling ‘right to access’ and ‘right to erasure’ requests. Supports both Microsoft 365 and wider data landscapes, optimizing compliance workflows.

With data privacy regulations tightening globally, Microsoft Priva aims to offer a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to safeguard their data practices and foster customer trust. The expanded suite addresses the rising demand for privacy solutions that go beyond basic compliance.

You can learn more about Microsoft Priva here.