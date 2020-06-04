Microsoft announces new features for Presenter Coach in PowerPoint

Last year, Microsoft announced a new feature called Presenter Coach in PowerPoint. Presenter Coach helps users prepare in private to give more effective presentations.

It can evaluate user’s pacing, pitch, their use of filler words, informal speech, euphemisms, and culturally sensitive terms, and it detects when they are being overly wordy or are simply reading the text on a slide.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced two new features for Presenter Coach in PowerPoint.

: Presenter Coach will listen to your tone of voice and give feedback in real-time to suggest varying your tone to keep your audience engaged. Speech refinement: You’ll now see grammar suggestions, including how to phrase your speech better.

Check out the demo of the improvements in the video below.

Right now, Presenter Coach works only with English language. But Microsoft has plans to add support for other languages in the future. You can now try out Presenter Coach on PowerPoint for the web for free during preview period. In the future, this feature will only be available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Source: Microsoft