Microsoft prepares big Copilot in Windows upgrade, soon offering Windows Context Copilot plugin

Microsoft is apparently working to bring yet another significant upgrade for Copilot in Windows, not too long after announcing a few new things through the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26058 for Canary and Dev channels.

Folks in the insider community have spotted a slight change in the Copilot AI assistant tool. Microsoft is now working on a Windows Context Copilot plugin, a feature that helps you understand what’s going on in an open app window, like Notepad.

Here’s how the feature could potentially look like, as fellow insider @PhantomOfEarth shares on X (fka Twitter):

A Windows Context Copilot plugin is being worked on, it will enable actions like retrieving app window titles and summarizing text in open windows.



You can kinda enable it but it doesn't really work (it does kick in if you ask the right things though). pic.twitter.com/I8mrmySIXM — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) February 21, 2024

As the insider further shares, there’ll be a Windows 11 dialog box to activate this feature. It asks you to decide: share your activity data with Copilot, or miss out on this feature. The dialog later explains that sharing this data (including open files, used apps, and your current Edge tab) allows Copilot to understand your context, provide relevant responses, and even complete tasks for you.

Copilot has been a hotly-anticipated and wanted piece of tech in recent months, to the point where it helped Microsoft boost its numbers of revenues and other key figures.

The AI assistant tool comes in three versions: the free one, which rather serves as an AI chatbot, Copilot Pro for individuals, and Copilot for Microsoft 365 for businesses, organizations, and enterprises.