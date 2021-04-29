Microsoft today released PowerToys v0.37.0. The update mainly brings bug fixes and prepares the ground for the long-awaited video conferencing mute feature which is set to come to the main branch in the near future.
Significant changes include:
- PowerToys now requires Windows 10, version 1903 or higher
- FancyZones editor default launching key is Win+Shift+`
- Windows Terminal’s new Quake mode will use Win+`. We feel this is a far better use of the keystroke.
- Current PowerToys users can update this in our settings in the FancyZone section.
- Removed our v1 HTML based settings system
The full changelog reads:
FancyZones
- Editor UX bug fixes.
- Monitor resolution is added to the top to directly infer the boxes on top are your monitors
- Fix for editor crash when editing a custom layout
PowerRename
- Option added for capitalization.
- Improved loading responsiveness with large sums of files.
PowerToys Run
- Changed XAML to improve rendering.
- Disabled plugins are no longer loaded
- VS Code plugin workspaces showing up now.
Keyboard manager
- Now an independent exe. This now runs high priority in its own process. When your CPU is under load, this should allow the process to continue to be prioritized
Color Picker
- uses a centralized keyhook. This should improve activation
- Esc for closing will no longer bubble through.
Settings / Welcome to PowerToys
- Shortcuts will stand out more
- Few accessability bugs fixed.
Shortcut Guide
Excluded apps for Shortcut Guide.
Installer
- new arg for starting PT after silent install
Developer quality of life
- Ability to directly debug against Settings
Find the utility at Microsoft here.
via Neowin
