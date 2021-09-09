Microsoft will bring PowerPoint’s presenter coach to Microsoft Teams in 2022

Early this year, Microsoft announced the availability of PowerPoint Presenter Coach feature across all platforms (web, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android). Presenter Coach uses AI to improve the presentation skills of the users. It offers users with feedback on their pace, use of monotone pitch, use of filler words, poor grammar, lack of originality, use of sensitive phrases, and more while they rehearse their presentations. At the end of each rehearsal, Presenter Coach will also present a Summary Report highlighting the key pieces of feedback to help them become even better, more confident presenters.

Microsoft today announced that Speaker coach is coming to Microsoft Teams in early 2022. Unlike PowerPoint’s Presenter Coach, Speaker Coach in Teams will be available for both the presenter and other speakers in the meeting.

Microsoft Teams Speaker coach will offer the following:

Help you take a breath and slow down if you begin to speak too quickly.

If you accidentally speak at the same time as someone else, speaker coach will help you identify who else is talking so you can recognize them and hear what they want to say.

Understand a comprehensive view of your data post-meeting with a private report of the moments speaker coach captured to reflect and internalize for the next meeting.

Source: Microsoft