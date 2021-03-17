Microsoft announces the availability of PowerPoint Presenter Coach on all platforms

Microsoft today announced that PowerPoint Presenter Coach feature is now available on all platforms (web, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android). Presenter Coach uses AI to improve the presentation skills of the users. It offers users with feedback on their pace, use of monotone pitch, use of filler words, poor grammar, lack of originality, use of sensitive phrases, and more while they rehearse their presentations. At the end of each rehearsal, Presenter Coach will also present a Summary Report highlighting the key pieces of feedback to help them become even better, more confident presenters.

Microsoft today announced the following improvements to Presenter Coach feature:

Great presentations are about more than just how you speak. When you are speaking to an audience—whether virtual or in-person—how you present yourself can have as much impact as the words you say. For this reason, we are introducing a new capability that leverages your video camera to give you feedback on your body language.

When you speak, you may use words and phrases repetitively without being aware of them. You may not notice it, but your audience may catch on and find it distracting. Presenter Coach can help you identify these words and phrases to avoid overusing them and keep your audience more engaged throughout your presentation

Presenter Coach can advise you about the correct pronunciation of words you speak throughout your rehearsal. When Presenter Coach perceives that you may have mispronounced a word, it will display the word(s) and provide an experience that helps you practice pronouncing the word correctly. You’ll be able to listen to a recorded pronunciation guide of the word as many times as you’d like.

Source: Microsoft