Microsoft is porting Java for Windows 10 on ARM

Thanks to the acquisition of jClarity, Microsoft now has a Java Engineering Group inside its Developer Division. Recently, Microsoft announced that it is porting OpenJDK for Windows 10 on ARM (AArch64) based devices. Microsoft has submitted the changes to the OpenJDK project in partnership with Red Hat. Once this porting is completed, developers can start writing Java applications on Windows 10 ARM64 compatible devices, like Microsoft’s Surface Pro X.

While still not 100% feature complete, this port is based on the OpenJDK tip branch (16+) and can run most workloads, including SPEC SERT.

You can check out the Early Access binary at GitHub project page for more details.

Source: Microsoft