Microsoft Planner on Teams gets revamped experience in new leaked online video

Microsoft is ready to push its Microsoft Planner on Teams app to a whole new level. After bringing it to Loop a few months back, a promotional video of the app’s latest update surfaced online ahead of its release, and it contains quite a few interesting tidbits.

Now a part of the Microsoft Teams app, the new Planner seems to be heavy on the Copilot AI assistance tool. You can see the leaked video as shared by user WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) on X (fka Twitter) below:

“Manage all your tasks and plans in one simple, familiar experience,” the video reads.

The new interface is visually appealing and easy to use. The left panel has three options: My Day, My Tasks, and My Plans. Below them are pinned tasks where can also track your colleagues’ work and view it in list view, board view, or timeline view.

Clicking on My Tasks shows all of your tasks, both personal and assigned, which you can sort by priority, progress, source, and other criteria. On the other hand, clicking on My Day shows you all the to-do lists of tasks that you need to do for the day, and so on.

Planner can help you plan across all Microsoft 365 apps in one place, not just Microsoft Teams. With the help of Copilot AI, you can skip the hassle and let the chatbot help you with tasks like creating to-do lists for a new marketing campaign.

We’re expecting the newly-revamped Microsoft Planner on Teams to be announced any time soon, but until then, we’ll keep you on the loop.