Microsoft pausing all optional non-security updates for Windows 10 and Windows Server

In order to support the IT admins during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Microsoft last week announced that they are extending the scheduled end of service date for Windows 10 version 1709. This date change was applicable for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10. Microsoft today made another similar announcement for upcoming Windows optional C and D releases to help IT admins.
- Microsoft is prioritizing its focus on security updates.
- Starting in May 2020, Microsoft is pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2).
- There is no change to the monthly security updates (B release – Update Tuesday); these will continue as planned to ensure business continuity and to keep its customers protected and productive.
Microsoft today also released the March 2020 optional monthly “D” release for Windows 10, version 1909 and Windows 10, version 1903.
Source: Microsoft
