Just a couple of days back we reported Google’s decision to pause version updates to ensure web developers don’t run into issues. Microsoft has decided to follow Google’s footsteps as the company announced its decision to pause Edge updates as well.

In a tweet, Microsoft Edge Dev noted that it will be “will pause updating the Stable channel to Edge 81 consistent with the Chromium Project.”

In light of the current circumstances, the Edge team will pause updating the Stable channel to Edge 81 consistent with the Chromium Project. We are committed to continued security and stability updates to Edge 80. We’ll have more to share on this next week. https://t.co/nWfm87MEK2 — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) March 20, 2020

While Microsoft is continuing to work on Edge, the company has decided to pause updates to ensure they don’t become a burden on web developers who are already in a lot of pressure due to the ongoing crisis. The company said it would be releasing fixes and security updates to Edge v80 which is the current stable version for both Chrome and Edge.