Microsoft patches issue of installing February 2024 update in Windows 11 23H2, 22H2 versions

Microsoft has finally fixed the issue where some Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 versions weren’t able to install both mandatory (security) and optional (non-security) February 2024 updates.

Now, the Redmond company has just recently released the March 2024 Patch Tuesday update (KB5035853) on Tuesday, and if you have this installed already, this should fix the issue once and for all.

There have been reports of installations failing near the end (around 96% complete). If this happens, your device will automatically revert to the previous update and display a message saying, “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on.”

And, as Microsoft says on the release health page on both 23H2 and 22H2 versions, if you don’t have the March 2024 update installed just yet, you may need to delete the hidden folder C:$WinREAgent.

You can do this manually through File Explorer or by running the rd /s /q “C:\$WinREAgent” script in the command prompt as an administrator. After deleting the folder, restart your device if needed.

The Windows 11 March update brings USB 80Gbps support and lets you edit Android device photos with the Snipping Tool, among other things.