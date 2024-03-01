Microsoft addresses a Windows 11 update installation failure with Workaround

by Devesh Beri 

Microsoft has recently acknowledged and provided a workaround for a critical issue plaguing the Windows 11 February 2024 Patch Tuesday update (KB5034765). In some affected systems, the update process stalls at 96%, display the message “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes. Please keep your computer on,” and fails to complete.

Those digging deeper within the Windows Event Viewer may find the error code “0x800F0922” associated with the failed installation.

While Microsoft initially offered a workaround involving deleting the hidden folder C:$WinREAgent, they have since provided more detailed guidance on their Windows health dashboard website. 

Here are two methods for deleting the troublesome folder, as seen here.

Method 1: Manual Deletion

  1. Enable viewing hidden files and folders in File Explorer’s “Options” under the “View” tab.
  2. Locate the C:$WinREAgent folder in File Explorer.
  3. Right-click the folder and choose “Delete.”

Method 2: Command Prompt

  1. Open Command Prompt as an administrator.
  2. Execute the command: rd /s /q "C:\$WinREAgent"
  3. The absence of an error message signifies successful deletion.

Important Note: If you encounter an error message using the command prompt method, proceed with the manual deletion method.

