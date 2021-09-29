Microsoft announces strategic partnership with Truveta health data platform

Microsoft today announced strategic partnership with Truveta. Truveta has selected Microsoft Azure as its exclusive cloud platform and Microsoft will help Truveta to scale its health data platform globally. Initially, the Truveta platform on Azure will represent more than 15 percent of all clinical care in the United States. Microsoft is also making a strategic investment in Truveta. Also, Truveta will become a Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare partner and enable Microsoft to strengthen its own offerings for healthcare customers.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic illustrates so clearly there is more information, yet less knowledge than ever before. Healthcare providers and researchers need better data and faster answers to address the most challenging issues in patient care – not just for this pandemic, but for all health conditions,” said Terry Myerson, CEO of Truveta. “Together with Microsoft, we’re working to accelerate saving lives with data and advancing health equity around the globe. Our mission is to enable researchers to find cures faster, empower every clinician to be an expert and help families make the most informed decisions about their care. The COVID-19 pandemic has truly created a moral imperative to advance this work rapidly and we’re grateful to Microsoft for their partnership and support.”

“Healthcare is generating more data than ever before, and there is an immediate need to leverage insights to improve patient care,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “Building on the security and scalability of Azure and its AI capabilities, Truveta’s data platform will empower clinicians and researchers to find new therapies and treatments. Together, our partnership will help advance global health outcomes for all.”

