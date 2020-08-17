Microsoft’s Panos Panay joins Sonos’ board

Panos Panay, chief product officer of Microsoft, has joined Sonos’ board. Panay’s expertise in developing tightly-integrated hardware and software platforms along with a track record of innovation in product design and development will be really helpful to Sonos.

“Panos brings extensive experience in building powerful and engaging consumer hardware products and experiences that customers love, at a global scale. He understands how hardware and software work together to deliver products that are easy to use, and deliver a fantastic experience. His track record, along with his passion for Sonos, will make him an impactful contributor to the company’s ongoing success.” said Mike Volpi, Sonos chairman of the board.

“Sonos is making some of the best consumer products out there by focusing on the end to end customer experience. I am excited to work with the board and to be part of what comes next,” said Microsoft’s Panos Panay.

Source: Sonos