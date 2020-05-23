At a time when working remotely has become a part of life for a lot of employees, the easier it is for employees to join online meetings, the better it is. And Microsoft Outlook for Android is trying to achieve exactly that.

With the latest Microsoft Outlook update installed on your Android smartphone, you’ll be able to see a join button on events from common online meeting providers such as Zoom, WebEx, BlueJeans, etc, making it easier for them to join online meetings. The update brings no other changes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

There are more remote meetings than ever, so we’re making them easier to join. You’ll now see a Join button on events from common online meeting providers such as Zoom, WebEx, BlueJeans, and GoToMeeting.

Microsoft recently added improved Do Not Disturb Mode, Actionable Messages, built-in support for iCS attachments, search improvements to Outlook for Android.

Microsoft Outlook recently crossed the 100M installations on the Play Store, and that is indeed something to be proud of. The 4.4/5 rating suggests that most of the users are happy with the app.

You can download and install the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can click on the below link.